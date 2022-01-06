CUTcoin Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $924.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00220027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00038984 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.79 or 0.00488873 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00089427 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,150,528 coins and its circulating supply is 153,150,528 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

