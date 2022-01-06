CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVBF stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

