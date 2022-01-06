CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

