CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE CVI opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

