Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 79.6% in December

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,893,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HPIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 89,824,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,647,750. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile
