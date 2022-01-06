Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 79.6% in December

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,893,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 89,824,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,647,750. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

