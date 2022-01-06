Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 3.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. 819,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

