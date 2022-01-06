Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

