Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.63.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.
About Cypress Environmental Partners
Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.
