CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.11.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after buying an additional 877,419 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

