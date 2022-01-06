Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

