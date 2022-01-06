Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

