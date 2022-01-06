Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after buying an additional 169,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 149.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

Shares of IFF opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

