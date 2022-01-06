Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 17.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $434.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $311.03 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

