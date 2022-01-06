Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.