Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,165 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of BILI opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

