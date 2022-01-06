Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTMZF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Datable Technology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Datable Technology alerts:

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.