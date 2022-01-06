Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $26,225.55

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $26,225.55 and $60.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

