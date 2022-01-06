De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.08

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.08 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 156.29 ($2.11). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.13), with a volume of 59,117 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £308.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.08.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

