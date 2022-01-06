Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) PT Raised to 5,700.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5,400.00 to 5,700.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

