DeHive Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $500,911.24 and $101,650.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.36 or 0.07907276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.98 or 1.00055887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007998 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.