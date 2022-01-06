Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DNLI stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 318.24 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,874. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

