DePay Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $76,075.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.79 or 0.07838921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.44 or 0.99790642 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007893 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.