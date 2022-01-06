Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 8,710 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 27 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $988.74.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45.
PUBM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
