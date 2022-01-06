Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 8,710 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 27 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $988.74.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45.

PUBM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

