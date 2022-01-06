Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $16.80 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $858,340.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.59 or 0.07846487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,836.58 or 0.99868652 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 457,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 106,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

