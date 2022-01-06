Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

