Deutsche Bank AG Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

