Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.35 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Teleflex worth $44,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $328.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.27.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

