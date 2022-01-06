Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,025 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IAA were worth $35,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IAA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

