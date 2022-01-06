Deutsche Bank AG Sells 37,030 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,030 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average is $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

