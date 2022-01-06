Deutsche Bank AG Sells 46,775 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,775 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Carnival Co. & worth $40,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

