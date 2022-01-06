Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,871 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of Western Union worth $36,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

