Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Robert Half International worth $39,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 129,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Robert Half International by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

