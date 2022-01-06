Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

DPSGY stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

