Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
DPSGY stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $72.04.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
