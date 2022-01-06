Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in December

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 254,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

