Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $49.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

