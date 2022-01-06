DEXTools 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176,182.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $176,182.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,367,039 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

