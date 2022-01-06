DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $2,649.88 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $102.27 million and approximately $32.62 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,649.88 or 0.06150014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

