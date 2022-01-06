Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 4,770 ($64.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.68) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,900 ($52.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($53.76).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 4,009.87 ($54.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £93.30 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,887.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,645.43.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.07) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,143.78). Insiders have purchased 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

