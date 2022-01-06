Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.50. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

