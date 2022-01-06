Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

