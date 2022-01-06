Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.