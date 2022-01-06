DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.50-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.92.

DKS stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.41.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.