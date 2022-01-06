DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.50-15.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.41.

DKS opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

