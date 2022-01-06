DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,750 shares of company stock worth $14,547,291 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.