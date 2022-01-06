Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 1,870 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $336,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94.

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $106.20 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.