Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $7.41. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 8,671,594 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

