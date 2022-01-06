Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.34

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.34 and traded as high as $89.38. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 11,709,102 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.