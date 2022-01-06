Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

