Donut Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $592,184.84 and approximately $3,830.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.07690313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.98 or 1.00024511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

