DOS Network (DOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.36 Million

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $92,852.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get DOS Network alerts:

About DOS Network

DOS Network (DOS) is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

