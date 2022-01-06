DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:DLY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

